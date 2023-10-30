12 Tips For Making Ultra-Creamy Soups

There's nothing better than a comforting bowl of hot soup, especially in colder weather. Somehow, the colder it gets, the hungrier one feels, and while broth-based soups can be great, sometimes we want a homier feeling that only thicker and creamier soup can fulfill. Soups don't have to be relegated to side dishes or starters — when made with more substantial ingredients, they can be a delicious, satisfying meal that feeds the whole family, or even a dinner party. And the best thing is, soup is usually all cooked in one pot. That means less washing up, and more time to spend around the table, or cozying up by a fireplace.

There are plenty of ways to make a rich, decadent-feeling soup without adding cream or other dairy products. In fact, many of the ingredients on this list are non-dairy, and work just as well to add the desired level of liquid bulk. Cultures all around the world have come up with clever and delectable ways to add more body and richness to soups, whether they're chunky, broth-based, or pureed. Many of these methods will not only make soup much more than a boring dish eaten when you're sick, but will actually make you a better cook, inspiring experimentation with ideas you may not have tried before.