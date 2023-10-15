Pureed Veggies Are All You Need For Creamy Bean Soup Without Any Dairy

Beans come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, offering a firm exterior and pillowy interior. Throwing them into a soup is an easy way to create a hearty, rich winter meal that satisfies vegetarian and dairy-free diets. Many bean soup recipes purée half – or all – of the soup to reap the benefits of the beans' natural creaminess, but you can also amplify a bean soup's creamy consistency and nutrition simply by adding puréed veggies to the pot.

While heavy cream or a buttery roux are common creamy additions to elevate soups, puréed veggies are the best option for dairy-free diets — and can also serve as a healthy, low-calorie alternative. You can use canned, frozen, or fresh vegetables for the job. You could also repurpose any leftover roasted, steamed, or sautéed vegetables that might otherwise go bad in the fridge.

No matter which vegetables you decide to use to add a velvety texture to your bean soup, there's a one-size-fits-all method to integrate them into the mix. After making and simmering your bean soup, you'll ladle some of the hot cooking liquid into a blender, processor, or bowl with the vegetables you want to purée. Using a blender, hand emulsifier, or food processor, blend the veggies and broth until you have a uniformly smooth consistency. Then, add the puréed veggies to your pot of bean soup, and stir to combine.