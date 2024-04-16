15 Underrated Plant-Based Toppings For Your Veggie Burger

The increasing number of people adopting a plant-based diet has prompted vegan culinary creativity to take off. No longer are plant-based eaters limited to salads and french fries when dining out, and the options at the grocery store are even more extensive. If you enjoy cooking and experimenting with plant-based recipes, the possibilities are endless — especially when it comes to veggie burgers. There are so many different types of patties under the "veggie burger" umbrella, including ones made with beans, grains, and vegetables. You'll also find several imitation meat brands available on the market that offer the same mouthfeel as a conventional burger. As a whole, these patties taste great with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup, but why not test the limits and explore some of the underrated, plant-based toppings for veggie burgers?

When it comes to toppings, you should stick with ones that fit your patty's flavor profile and texture. Once you've selected your patty, toss your sliced onion and tomato aside and get ready to indulge in these toppings.