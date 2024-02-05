17 Creative Ways To Use Frozen Hash Browns

Hash browns are an enjoyable addition to any meal. While they are most well-known as a breakfast or brunch item, you could also use them for everything from sandwiches to casseroles. There are a few frozen varieties available on the market, including bagged shredded hash browns, diced hash browns, and hash brown patties. There are even sweet potato and cauliflower hash browns. You could feel free to use whichever product or a mix, but it all depends on the texture and flavors you're looking to achieve in your dish.

We're opting for the plain potato variety, but you can alter the hack to use what you have at home and customize it to your liking. After all, hash browns are known for their versatility and can be flavored any which way with fresh or dried herbs, vegetables, cheese, gravy, and sauces to craft a cohesive dish. From quiche crust to quesadillas, there are plenty of creative ways to use frozen hash browns to make space in your freezer and serve up a satisfying, potato-forward meal.