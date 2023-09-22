Turn To The Freezer For A Quicker, Crunchier Twist On Classic Potato Salad

No matter how you slice, dice, mash, or fry them up, we all love a comforting side of potatoes. But perhaps nothing is as ubiquitous and all-American as a good scoop of classic potato salad. A must-have for picnics, cookouts, and backyard BBQs since forever, you might think you know all there is to know when it comes to prepping the perfect side. You likely have a tried and true recipe, and hold onto those go-to methods for when you have the time to prep. But for those days when you don't have time to wash, peel, cube, and cook your taters — and who always does — consider the shortcut of using frozen bagged hash browns. It's an easy workaround to perhaps potato salad's only real drawback, which is the time and forethought it requires.

Simply grab that bag of hash browns from the freezer. After a quick blanching of the frozen spuds, they're ready for all the usual add-ins like mayo, relish, celery, and spices. The rest of the steps remain the same, and like any potato salad, you can endlessly adapt the recipe. The only difference? The most time-consuming component of the prep just got way quicker.