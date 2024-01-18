Frozen Shredded Hash Browns Give Shepherd's Pie A Crispy Upgrade

Traditional shepherd's pie has a base of ground lamb, vegetables like carrots, other aromatics such as onions, and herbs topped with creamy mashed potatoes. There are many variations of this dish that originated in the United Kingdom decades ago, like swapping lamb for mutton or beef (usually called cottage pie) or adding shredded cheddar cheese on top of the potatoes. Another way to switch it up is to replace the mashed potatoes with frozen shredded hash browns that you might usually serve with breakfast.

When you swap mashed potatoes with shredded hash browns, the result will be a crispy topping that provides crunch at the top of each bite. This switch will also save you time in the kitchen because you won't have to boil, mash, and season potatoes. And you can use this ingredient swap with any shepherd's pie recipe — simply skip the steps involving mashed potatoes.

Shredded hash browns are readily available in the freezer section at grocery stores. You can also use non-frozen varieties from the refrigerated section for the same crispy upgrade.