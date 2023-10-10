15 Tips For Perfectly Cooked Crispy Hash Browns

We love potatoes at any time of day, but breakfast is where they truly shine. But our favorite way to eat spuds in the morning is undoubtedly in hash brown form served with a side of breakfast meat and eggs. These potatoes are typically seasoned with herbs and spices and come in one of four styles: shredded, patties (fast-food style), country-style (cubed), and O'Brien (shreds with onions and peppers). It is believed that the origin of hash browns is connected to the French word "hacher," meaning to chop. As a result, there are many people who believe the country-style "hash" doesn't deserve the hash brown title and should be relegated to the home fries territory instead.

Regardless of how you feel about what constitutes a proper hash brown, we can all agree that the best varieties are deliciously crunchy on the outside. Here are some of our best tips for ensuring your hash browns come out crisp and the perfect companion to your other breakfast favorites.