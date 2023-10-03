Roasted Broccoli Is The Flavorful, Crunchy Update Your Sandwich Needs

What goes into a great sandwich? It varies from person-to-person, but there are the typical heavy hitters, like turkey, salami, cheddar, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and so forth. Of course, how you choose to build a sandwich doesn't have to be so hemmed in; with a definition as loose as fillings between or surrounded by bread (we see you, hoagie rolls), you see how wide a net can be cast. From meat selections to specialty sauces, we advocate a free-wheeling approach to creating satisfying sandwiches. For the truly adventurous, there's one surprising item that brings the satisfying crunch and robust flavor that sandwiches need, and it's roasted broccoli.

It seems weird, we know. Broccoli is steeped in soups, dressed up for slaw, and steamed for a simple side. But when roasted in a hot oven, broccoli takes on an intensity of flavor, a slight, not unwelcome char, and a distinct crunch. While delightful when served as-is (maybe with a splash of lemon zest), roasted broccoli finds an equally happy home between bread. The question then becomes, just how does one go about making a sandwich featuring or accented by roasted broccoli? As stated, the sandwich world is your oyster, but there are items which play particularly well with roasted broccoli — some common sandwich ingredients, and some not so much — that can help your creation take shape.