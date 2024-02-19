15 Ways To Make Canned Sauerkraut Taste Better

Fermented foods are having a moment with enthusiasts plunging into the intricacies of fermented versus pickled foods and exchanging dinner table chit-chat about probiotics and the microbiome. Sauerkraut has benefited from that renewed interest, and in fact, you should start eating more sauerkraut for its potential nutritional benefits.

Fermenting sauerkraut at home is the ideal way to do that, but many of us aren't keen on having crocks of fermenting cabbage taking up realty space. Fresh-fermented sauerkraut from an artisanal vendor is just as good, but as a community of living organisms, it can quickly spoil if not stored properly.

That leaves us with canned sauerkraut. There's a noticeable difference between raw sauerkraut and canned, partly because canning kills the probiotics and partly because its flavor is a bit subdued. So how do you dial canned sauerkraut up a notch? Well, start with the best-canned sauerkraut you can find, and then work your way through these tips.