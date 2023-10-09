Kielbasa And Sauerkraut Skillet Recipe

One-pot meals are the hallmark of cozy dishes, and this Kielbasa and sauerkraut dish is no exception. Protein, starch, and vegetables are married together in this simple, but extremely tasty recipe. Leah Maroney knows the importance of a quick and easy, yet comforting meal. This dinner comes together in thirty minutes and can also be made ahead of time. It's a traditional Polish dish that gets better after the second day — meaning leftovers you will actually enjoy eating! There's minimal prep involved and many of the ingredients are likely already in your pantry.

Sour sauerkraut is mellowed by the creamy, gold potatoes, and salty kielbasa. We like to do a quick rinse to the sauerkraut to cut down on the salty, sourness without losing all of the good flavor it provides. Maroney recommends waiting to salt the dish until the end as different sauerkraut and kielbasas can have different salt contents.

Serve this dish with some crusty sourdough bread to soak up all the juices. A side salad is also a great addition to round out the meal. You can use this dish as a way to use up what you have in the refrigerator as well. Add in chopped red bell peppers for a nice pop of color.