The Rich Texas Cake That Features An Entire Cup Of Mayonnaise

Making a cake with mayonnaise may sound odd, but for Texans, it's a staple. The Texas mayo cake, also dubbed a mayonnaise cake, is typically a chocolate cake that uses an entire cup of the thick sandwich spread. This creamy addition makes for one of the most moist and delicious desserts you can imagine. And while Texans might think it's redundant to point out, adding mayo to a cake is not unique to the Lone Star state or to the South. The first printed recipe for a mayonnaise cake appeared in a California publication back in 1927. To be fair, it was more of a walnut, date, and spice cake, and it definitely featured an egg and oil whipped together, but still, it bore the name of Mayonnaise Cake.

But 1927 just marks the mayo cake's humble beginnings. It didn't really become in vogue until World War II. Necessity is the mother of invention and the practice of adding mayo in cakes was born out of need. During this era when items like dairy, oil, and eggs were in limited supply, using mayo was an easy substitution for eggs and butter, hence why a full cup was necessary. Comprised of egg yolks, oil, and vinegar, this emulsifier helps to create a rich flavor and smooth texture as the batter bakes. And what about the tang of the vinegar? Well, it is hardly noticeable.