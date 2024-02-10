18 Types Of Burgers Around The World

Globalization comes with a lot of drawbacks. Jobs get displaced, endangered languages are lost, and viruses with pandemic potential spread with ease. But for all the downsides, there's at least one positive aspect of our increasingly interconnected world: the opportunity for dishes to traverse borders. Consider burgers, for instance. What started as a meatball squished between two pieces of bread in the late 19th century has become a beloved meal in almost every country on the planet.

Not only that, but burgers have evolved at every stop, soaking up local flavors and culinary styles. Some variations, like Finland's reindeer burger and China's donkey burger, play with the meat itself. Others, like Japan's rice burger, bring in unique substitutes for traditional bread. These burgers may look and taste different from what you're used to, but they're delicious in lots of other ways. If we've piqued your interest, get ready to discover 18 types of burgers from around the world.