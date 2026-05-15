Buc-Ee's Is Only In 12 States — Here's Where You'll Find One

If you've spent any time on food-focused social media over the past few year, you've likely heard of Buc-ee's by now, but most nationwide are still pretty far away from one. The viral gas station has blown up in recent years as it expands out of its home state of Texas, with visitors and travelers posting about its copious snack options and Buc-ee's surprisingly good brisket. It's the kind of effusive praise and fervent cult devotion that makes anyone at least a little curious to pop in and see what it's all about, even if you are still a bit skeptical of the massive gas station convenience store.

Unfortunately, that privilege is reserved for a select few states. Presently, Buc-ee's only has 55 active locations across 12 states, and many of those only feature a few locations. The first Buc-ee's gas station was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, and it has only recently begun really expanding into surrounding states in the South and Southeast. The vast majority of Buc-ee's locations remain in the Lone Star State, with 36 individual stores, mostly in the eastern half of the state.

Outside of Texas, you'll find Buc-ee's in Southern states like Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Further north, there are outposts in Virginia and Missouri, and a lone Western location in Colorado. For those hoping the brand will continue to expand, the 12th Buc-ee's state was added a few months back in Huber Heights outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.