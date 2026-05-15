Buc-Ee's Is Only In 12 States — Here's Where You'll Find One
If you've spent any time on food-focused social media over the past few year, you've likely heard of Buc-ee's by now, but most nationwide are still pretty far away from one. The viral gas station has blown up in recent years as it expands out of its home state of Texas, with visitors and travelers posting about its copious snack options and Buc-ee's surprisingly good brisket. It's the kind of effusive praise and fervent cult devotion that makes anyone at least a little curious to pop in and see what it's all about, even if you are still a bit skeptical of the massive gas station convenience store.
Unfortunately, that privilege is reserved for a select few states. Presently, Buc-ee's only has 55 active locations across 12 states, and many of those only feature a few locations. The first Buc-ee's gas station was founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, and it has only recently begun really expanding into surrounding states in the South and Southeast. The vast majority of Buc-ee's locations remain in the Lone Star State, with 36 individual stores, mostly in the eastern half of the state.
Outside of Texas, you'll find Buc-ee's in Southern states like Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Further north, there are outposts in Virginia and Missouri, and a lone Western location in Colorado. For those hoping the brand will continue to expand, the 12th Buc-ee's state was added a few months back in Huber Heights outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Buc-ee's has plans to continue its expansion outside of Texas
Even if you are in one of the new states that Buc-ee's has expanded to, looking to grab some Buc-ee's beef jerky, it may be quite a bit out of your way. So far, the chain has prioritized expanding in new states rather than filling in those in which Buc-ee's already operates (outside of Texas, of course). Currently, only Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and Georgia have more than two locations, while Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and Colorado only have one.
Buc-ee's has announced its plans to open in more states in the next two years, expanding in every direction. Later this year, Arizona will get its first Buc-ee's in Goodyear, just outside of Phoenix. Additionally, the first Arkansas location will arrive later this year in Benton. After that, Buc-ee's is looking to grow into Wisconsin, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina in 2027 and beyond. However, the things that people love about Buc-ee's — namely its unusually massive "convenience" stores — have also hindered its ability to grow quickly.
The large scale of the stores have some communities pushing back against planned locations over concern with traffic and environmental damage. (One upcoming location is planned for over 70,000 square feet!) New locations in South Carolina and Kentucky have experienced delays because of the road infrastructure needed to support the huge travel centers, and residents of the Wisconsin town in which Buc-ee's is planning to expand even sued to stop the development. Buc-ee's may be growing towards more countrywide coverage, but it's also a bit of a victim of its own success.