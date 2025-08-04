All 13 Buc-Ee's Beef Jerky Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There's perhaps nothing more enigmatic yet simultaneously enticing than coming across a Buc-ee's location on the highway. At first, you'll spot Buc-ee the beaver himself sporting a red ballcap as he towers over the exit. His buck teeth growing larger and larger as you draw near, you'll soon come to realize that he is the busiest beaver there ever was — putting standard dam-builders to shame.

Buc-Ee's, a Texas-based gas station and convenience store combo, is its own city of intrigue, fueled by a never-ending line of gas pumps. Inside, you'll find everlasting supplies of on-the-go snacks, freshly-made foods, fudge, gifts, home decor...even swimsuits plastered with the beaver's face. Then you'll see it: the Buc-ee's beef jerky wall. A rainbow of floor-to-ceiling bags and flavors, it could pass as the 8th man-made wonder of the world.

This isn't any ol' jerky either. It's said to be world-famous. Made from Texas-sourced, 100% real, solid strips of beef, people tell tales of its tenderness and quality. Heaps of the fresh stuff (sometimes mistaken for mounds of tree bark) are concurrently slung at a deli-style counter. But the no-pressure layout that is the jerky wall is where I found myself — and nearly half the store — gravitating during my own trip to the travel center theme park. It's here that I scooped up every single flavor available, purposefully avoiding the turkey jerky and zero-sugar bags, and leaving not a single dent in the mountainous stock. Like an eager beaver, I tore into each one to find the most well-balanced and flavorful of the bunch.