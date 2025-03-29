The Best Wood To Smoke Bold And Flavorful Steak With, According To An Expert
Spiced rub, hot grill, and fragrant smoke — these are the secret ingredients to create the perfect grilled steaks. And while the art of seasonings and heat are often the focuses of many at-home pitmasters, smoking is often a mystery. Not only do you have to control the amount of smoke and exposure time right, but you also need to use the best type of wood, too.
So, here's the million-dollar question: What's the best wood for smoking steaks? We asked Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef, and he's got a clear favorite: "Mesquite charcoal is my go-to for steak because it burns hot and imparts a bold, earthy smokiness that complements beef perfectly." This makes sense — mesquite is very well known for its strong, intense character, which is why it's typically reserved for heartier meats like steak. When you use it to smoke more delicate proteins like fish or chicken, mesquite smoke can easily overwhelm them.
The great thing about mesquite? It doesn't just pack a flavor punch — it burns super hot compared to other woods, so it can give your steak a gorgeous sear that'd keep all the delicious juice trapped inside. And you don't need much! Toss in just a few chunks per hour and honestly, your backyard steak might even make the mouths of steakhouse chefs water a little.
Smoking woods beyond mesquite
While mesquite delivers intensity, if you want something with a more balanced profile and greater versatility, oak is chef Silvio Correa's go-to option: "It burns clean and gives a classic steakhouse flavor," explained Correa. Unlike mesquite, oak is considered a medium-strength wood. It can impart a smoky flavor to your steak without overwhelming it. Additionally, its clean-burning properties make it ideal for longer cooking sessions, making it an exceptional pair with larger cuts of steaks.
Compared to mesquite, oak is also more forgiving, making it an excellent starting point for those who are new to smoking. If you already know your way around a smoker, though, oak can also be a great foundation wood if you intend to mix your own blend for a unique flavor profile (it pairs well with mesquite!)
Looking for options beyond mesquite and oak? Hickory and pecan are also deserving of consideration for steak-smoking. Hickory provides a strong, sweet, almost bacon-like flavor that'll complement the beefy flavor of the steak perfectly. It's slightly less intense than mesquite but still robust enough to pair with red meat. Pecan, on the other hand, is a milder option. As a bonus, if you're after a unique twist, try cherry wood. It can add a mild sweetness and attractive color to beef — just make sure to mix it with a stronger wood like oak or hickory to pair with your steak.