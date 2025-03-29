The Best Wood To Smoke Bold And Flavorful Steak With, According To An Expert

Spiced rub, hot grill, and fragrant smoke — these are the secret ingredients to create the perfect grilled steaks. And while the art of seasonings and heat are often the focuses of many at-home pitmasters, smoking is often a mystery. Not only do you have to control the amount of smoke and exposure time right, but you also need to use the best type of wood, too.

So, here's the million-dollar question: What's the best wood for smoking steaks? We asked Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef, and he's got a clear favorite: "Mesquite charcoal is my go-to for steak because it burns hot and imparts a bold, earthy smokiness that complements beef perfectly." This makes sense — mesquite is very well known for its strong, intense character, which is why it's typically reserved for heartier meats like steak. When you use it to smoke more delicate proteins like fish or chicken, mesquite smoke can easily overwhelm them.

The great thing about mesquite? It doesn't just pack a flavor punch — it burns super hot compared to other woods, so it can give your steak a gorgeous sear that'd keep all the delicious juice trapped inside. And you don't need much! Toss in just a few chunks per hour and honestly, your backyard steak might even make the mouths of steakhouse chefs water a little.