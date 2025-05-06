6 Beef Jerky Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When you need a protein-packed snack that's considerably more delicious than the average protein bar, beef jerky has you covered. It's salty, sometimes sweet, and offers the punch of umami flavor you want in a good snack. Plus, it's a meat-based snack that doesn't require refrigeration, so you can take it on the go. But with so many different beef jerky brands out there to choose from, how do you know which one will offer the best bite?

I've tasted my way through six different beef jerkies from six different jerky brands available at my local grocery store to give you a better idea of which brands are worth seeking out. My palate skews more savory, and that is reflected in this ranking, so keep that in mind if you're someone who likes a sweeter-style jerky. Either way, this ranking will hopefully give you a better idea of what beef jerky brand you'd like to try next. Don't eat meat? Check out these vegan jerky brands instead.