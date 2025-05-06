6 Beef Jerky Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
When you need a protein-packed snack that's considerably more delicious than the average protein bar, beef jerky has you covered. It's salty, sometimes sweet, and offers the punch of umami flavor you want in a good snack. Plus, it's a meat-based snack that doesn't require refrigeration, so you can take it on the go. But with so many different beef jerky brands out there to choose from, how do you know which one will offer the best bite?
I've tasted my way through six different beef jerkies from six different jerky brands available at my local grocery store to give you a better idea of which brands are worth seeking out. My palate skews more savory, and that is reflected in this ranking, so keep that in mind if you're someone who likes a sweeter-style jerky. Either way, this ranking will hopefully give you a better idea of what beef jerky brand you'd like to try next. Don't eat meat? Check out these vegan jerky brands instead.
6. Signature Select Original Beef Jerky
Truthfully, none of the jerky on this list actually tastes bad, so the fact that Signature Select's Original Beef Jerky is at the bottom of the lineup shouldn't make you feel like you're getting an inedible product when you choose this brand. In fact, it's a solid option if you don't want to splurge on a bag of jerky (which you probably will, since store-bought beef jerky tends to be expensive), thanks to its relatively affordable store brand price. That being said, compared to the other brands on this list, it's clearly in the bottom tier. The beef is not tender, and you really have to gnaw a piece off if you're trying to get a smaller bite.
Flavor-wise, this jerky is about as simple as it gets. It has some salt in it, which helps give the jerky its signature savory profile, but it also contains quite a bit of sugar, giving the jerky a plasticky glaze that only worsens the texture problem. That sweetness is a bit cloying after a few bites, if you ask me, but it's not considerably worse than the other, more sugary jerkies on this list.
5. Jack Link's Original Beef Jerky
If there's one beef jerky brand you're familiar with, it's probably Jack Link's. The brand's Original Beef Jerky is seemingly everywhere, from grocery stores to the snack section of even the smallest convenience stores. But just because it's ubiquitous doesn't mean it's the best you can get. In reality, it was one of my least favorite varieties I tried, and it actually tasted quite similar to the Signature Select product.
First of all, like Signature Select's beef jerky, this stuff is tough. If you like a chewier beef jerky, that may not be a problem, but for those who prefer a softer texture, this is not the brand for you. Plus, you'll also find added sugar in this product as well, giving the snack a sweeter flavor than you may want from a food that's specifically supposed to be savory. This jerky is standard, accessible, and easy to eat ... but it's far from the best option out there on store shelves.
4. Cattleman's Cut Teriyaki Beef Jerky
For this ranking, I tried to find the original or most neutral flavors that each brand offered. Unfortunately, though, the only flavor I could find from Cattleman's Cut is this Teriyaki Beef Jerky, which gives this product a more complex flavor than many on this list. Still, even with that extra flavor, this brand wasn't able to snag a spot in the top half of this list. This jerky is also quite tough, though perhaps a bit more pliable than the brands I've covered until this point. You also get a sweet glaze on these jerky strips, which is a bit too sweet for me personally.
However, since that sweetness is combined with other flavors, like those of garlic and soy sauce, you get a complex flavor profile that's a step up from cheaper varieties on the market. Although this certainly isn't going to be my go-to jerky brand from now on, if you do tend to like sweeter jerkies, this product is worth checking out.
3. O Organics Grass-Fed Peppered Beef Jerky
This is another product that I couldn't find a more neutral-flavored version of. Regardless, though, O Organics Grass-Fed Peppered Beef Jerky is still a step up from many of the other brands on this list. This beef jerky is quite a bit softer and less chewy than some of its previously mentioned counterparts. Of course, we're talking about dried beef, so there's still plenty of chewiness there, but it doesn't exactly require the same amount of annoying gnawing that some others do.
Flavor-wise, this is another jerky product that's simply too sweet, with a noticeable sugar glaze coating each and every piece of beef. However, there's plenty of saltiness and savory flavor to counteract that sweetness in this case. The addition of pepper is quite nice — you get a bold pepperiness in every bite that's bordering on actual spice. The only real problem here is the fact that this beef jerky comes in such a small package, so you don't get a very large snack with just one package.
2. Tillamook Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky
Listen, I know that there are a lot of sweet jerky fans out there, but I'm just not one of them. When I'm chewing on a piece of beef jerky, I want to feel like I'm actually eating meat, not dessert. And that's why I'm such a big fan of beef jerky that doesn't contain any added sugar. It should come as no surprise, then, that Tillamook's Zero Sugar Original Beef Jerky is near the top of this list. This simply seasoned beef jerky really is just about the umami quality of the beef itself, along with a generous serving of salt to enhance that flavor.
Although I love an intensely salty snack, I do have to admit that there may be too much salt in this jerky. Eat a few pieces, and you'll enjoy the mild, savory flavor. After that, though, you may just be overwhelmed with the intensity of all that saltiness. Still, though, this jerky's relatively tender flavor and lack of sugar earn it one of the top spots on this ranking.
1. Country Archer Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky
None of the jerky options in this lineup are bad, per se, but there is one brand that absolutely rises above the rest and takes the top spot, no questions asked. It's Country Archer, and its Zero Sugar Classic Grass-Fed Beef Jerky is undeniably delicious. First, and perhaps most importantly, is the texture: It's chewy, of course, but it's also super soft, the fibers of the meat sometimes transforming into a fuzzy mass that provides a textural experience reminiscent of pork floss.
But the flavor is absolutely on point, too. Take a look at the ingredients list, and you'll see why: It's packed with flavor-enhancing ingredients like organic chickpea miso (made using koji), mushrooms, rosemary, paprika, and oregano. All of those flavorful ingredients contribute to a more complex jerky experience than you'll get with any of the other brands on this list. If you love sugar-free jerky and you're looking for a better texture than you can expect from other brands, check out Country Archer's jerky offerings.
Methodology
I chose these beef jerky brands based on local availability, opting for the original or most neutral flavor available when possible. I tried all of these brands several times over the course of three days to get a better sense of their flavor. The criteria for this ranking included texture, with softer, less intensely chewy varieties ranking higher than tougher brands, as well as flavor, with more complex, less sweet flavor profiles rising to the top of the pack.