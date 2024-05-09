17 Facts You Need To Know About Soy Sauce

Few of us ever really question the history and purpose of everyday pantry staples. For example, have you ever wondered about the origins of your soy sauce or how it's crafted? Even if you do know something here and there — that it's a fermented product capable of more than just accompanying sushi, for instance — there is still plenty to learn about this versatile, ancient seasoning.

Despite its global ubiquity in modern pantries, for most of its existence, soy sauce was a labor-intensive, slowly fermented product that wasn't accessible to just anyone. Beginning as a Chinese fish paste and evolving in Buddhist Japan, it was a luxury for both local populations and intrigued Westerners who dubbed it "ketchup." The industrial age changed the game, ushering in mass-produced, at times entirely synthetic soy sauce, altering its status from artisanal to commonplace. So, if you're eager to trace its cross-cultural journey and intrigued by its diverse culinary applications, read on to discover fascinating soy sauce facts and techniques.