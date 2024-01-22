Add Soy Sauce To Any Soup For A Richer, More Layered Flavor

Sometimes, do you feel your soups are a little boring or a one-note in flavor? Luckily for you, there's a common and staple pantry ingredient we can use any time to elevate almost any soup for a richer, more layered flavor. And this secret ingredient is none other than soy sauce, an umami-packed powerhouse. Not only does soy sauce impart savoriness, umami, and faint caramel notes, but it also adds subtle color to your soups.

So the next time your soups can benefit from a pop of flavor, add a splash of soy sauce and adjust to your taste instead of adding pinches of salt. You can start with a tablespoon first and then go from there. If you're wondering what soups and broths would benefit from adding soy sauce, well, the possibilities are endless. Firstly, bone broths and soups made with beef or pork bones do nicely with adding soy sauce. Versatile as it is, adding soy sauce to chicken or vegetable broth-based soups works well too.

Now, this is not a new idea. Soups made across Asia often incorporate soy sauce through the ages, including ramen broths, pho broth, and Chinese soups like wonton, hot and sour, and egg drop.