Tempering The Saltiness Of Soy Sauce Is Astoundingly Simple

Soy sauce is an absolute essential in Asian cuisine and beyond, both as an ingredient used during the cooking process and as a condiment sprinkled on or dipped in afterward. Take sushi, for example. What would it be without this thin-bodied, dark-brown, umami-rich component? Well, a lot less salty for one. That's the one challenge with soy sauce — it's incredibly salty, more salt than you may want to consume. But there's no need to miss out on this incredible flavor enhancer altogether, even if you're concerned with managing sodium intake or you simply don't like the taste of it when it's overpowering. When it comes to tempering the saltiness of soy sauce, it turns out the solution is pretty straightforward — just add water.

Also known as shoyu, soy sauce is made of fermented soybeans, wheat, water, and salt. According to WebMD, a single tablespoon of soy sauce typically contains 878 milligrams of sodium. That's almost 40% of the daily recommended amount, and some brands are even higher. Though sodium is essential for proper body function, as with most things in life, it's all about the proper balance. Because excessive quantities of sodium have been linked to high blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease and stroke, you might want to consider reducing the sodium in your soy sauce.