The Simple Way To Cut Down The Richness Of Soy Sauce

Imagine that you're preparing a baked salmon dish and you douse the fish generously with soy sauce. Coming out of the oven, the salmon looks and smells great. But when you take a bite, the soy sauce's intensity overwhelms your tastebuds, masking the sweet, delicate flavors of the salmon. You realize immediately, that you need to cut down on the richness. Thankfully, there is a simple way to counterbalance the rich umami flavors by adding another ingredient to temper the soy sauce — rice vinegar.

This ingredient will add acidity, which helps cut through soy sauce's richness and will ultimately create a more balanced taste in your dish. Using an acidic component like rice vinegar to balance strong umami and saltiness is a known and versatile technique in cooking. This condiment perfectly harmonizes with soy sauce since it's subtly sweet and tarty, making it a refreshing counterbalance to soy sauce's robust and rich flavor profile. But let's say you don't have rice vinegar handy. What do you do then?