The Soy Sauce Swap That's Packed With Flavor (And Still Vegan)

Liquid aminos are soybean-based sauces used for cooking or as a condiment. Dark in color and full of amino acids, these super sauces can do it all. They're often added to stir-fries and other Asian recipes to tie the flavor together and help the ingredients cook. As a condiment, liquid aminos work as sushi dip or for adding body to a salad dressing.

Liquid aminos are marketed as a soy sauce replacement, and it's no wonder why. Liquid aminos have the same distinctive dark color as soy sauce, and they are swapped one for one in any recipe, making the transition between the two as easy as it gets. They're also very straightforward — their ingredient list is only two words long: soybeans and water. And despite their lack of preservatives, liquid aminos have a shelf life of three years.

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, so when you eat amino acids, you're giving your body the material it needs to create the tens of thousands of different proteins your body requires to function. There are 20 different amino acids your body needs, but nine of those are only available through your diet — the human body isn't capable of producing them itself. These nine amino acids are called essential amino acids, while the others are called non-essential. Te most common brand of liquid aminos — Bragg — has 16 amino acids, including eight of the essentials.