13 Vegan Jerky Brands, Ranked

The brand eat meati sent us three flavors to sample: peppered, original, and sweet chile. The brand uses mushroom root, which is derived from the mycelium fungus, to make its array of meat alternatives, which include vegan cutlets, steak, and even a plant-based carne asada. Despite being on the plant-based food scene for a while ourselves, this was the first mycelium-based product we've sampled.

The flavor of these jerkies was unexpected and didn't really go as far into the depth of savory flavor that we were looking for. The only taste we could really discern was brown sugar, which brought sweetness to the forefront. It really lacked a savory component to carry it through. The sweet chile got a little more complex than the original, thanks to a hint of apple cider vinegar, but it was still missing a savory component. Lastly, the black pepper introduced a hint of spice to the game, but like the other products, we were left searching for a resemblance to jerky.

The pieces from this bag were also small and paper-thin, making it very hard to snack on on the go. There is a lot of potential for the flavor of eat meati, since the texture is already where it needs to be. But, the brand needs to tweak the size and flavor of its product even to get its name into the race.