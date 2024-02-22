Beef Jerky Is The Unexpected Snack Pairing To Try With Red Wine, According To A Sommelier

If you've been searching for the perfect snack to complement red wine, we have a recommendation, although it may surprise you. In an enlightening conversation with Tasting Table, Troy Bowen, owner and sommelier of Noble Riot, reveals a pairing that might revolutionize your wine nights. Unlike conventional snack choices like cheese, Bowen suggests snacking on beef jerky while relishing wine.

While enjoying a steak dinner, it's common for one to pair the red meat entree with a glass of red wine. Bowen explains the science behind this match. "Protein likes the astringency of tannins, so red meats often go well with red wines," he shares. Tannins contribute to the astringency and dryness you taste when you drink red wine. When one consumes red meat and drinks red wine, the wine's tannins bind to the proteins in the red meat instead of the proteins in saliva. Wine, when paired with red meat, thus goes down smoother.

But when it comes to snack time, few people will fire up the stove and cook a steak. It's much easier to reach for a bag of beef jerky to pair with red wine when lounging on one's couch. But note, not just any bag of beef jerky will do as there's an art and method to the pairings.