The Reason Store-Bought Beef Jerky Is So Expensive
The camp of foodies that'll tell you "beef jerky is the ultimate snack" is alive and well, and they have a point. It's protein-packed, highly portable for gourmands on the go, and boasts an impressively long shelf life. More than that, jerky is the savory, chewy snack that's satisfyingly filling beyond what potato chips or pretzels can offer. We even love it in recipes like omelets, ramen, and Brussels sprouts. But, at $10 to $15 per bag, it can feel a little tough to justify buying. With popular brands like Old Trapper and Jack Link's Beef Jerky available on Amazon, meat lovers might be wondering why (or whether) such a high price point is necessary.
The reason behind that intimidating price tag is threefold: Beef jerky is made with high-quality meat, it requires a lot of meat to make, and making it is a pretty involved process.
In order to dehydrate, beef jerky must be cooked down, which requires a lengthy process and a lot of meat, and jerky is typically marinated for hours to days before the drying process even begins. A large piece of meat is necessary to yield one strip of jerky once the water and fat are cooked out, and that shrinkage is responsible for the bold, ultra-condensed flavor and toothy texture jerky fans know, love, and expect. Dehydrating all that meat on a large commercial scale also requires a lot of electricity and gas, which costs money on the production end.
Beef jerky is made with high-quality meat and lots of it
On the hands-on side of the equation, making beef jerky is wicked labor-intensive. The beef gets trimmed and sliced into thin strips, all of which require manpower. Specialty artisanal beef jerky producers often employ additional processes like smoking over hickory wood or incorporating extra ingredients like garlic, chilis, or other seasonings.
Also, unless beef jerky makers are raising their own cattle, chances are they're purchasing raw materials from the beef market – a famously expensive industry prone to wild fluctuation. To make matters even costlier, jerky is typically made from lean beef, a pricier meat compared to pork or poultry. Tender flank steak and top round are especially common cuts. Other brands use exclusively organic or grass-fed beef, which can contribute to higher ingredient costs, as well. (Although, how does this explain the price of meatless vegan jerky? A question for another time, perhaps...)
For particularly avid beef jerky fans looking to pick up a new hobby, investing in a home jerky-making appliance like the COSORI food dehydrator might be worth it. It costs $99.99 via Amazon, the equivalent of 10 $10 bags of store-bought jerky (not including the beef). Buying your jerky in bulk can also be a solid way to help lower the snack's cost, and thanks to its long shelf life, buying in bulk is a totally feasible option. Opt for store-bought jerky in vacuum-sealed packaging for optimal longevity.