The Reason Store-Bought Beef Jerky Is So Expensive

The camp of foodies that'll tell you "beef jerky is the ultimate snack" is alive and well, and they have a point. It's protein-packed, highly portable for gourmands on the go, and boasts an impressively long shelf life. More than that, jerky is the savory, chewy snack that's satisfyingly filling beyond what potato chips or pretzels can offer. We even love it in recipes like omelets, ramen, and Brussels sprouts. But, at $10 to $15 per bag, it can feel a little tough to justify buying. With popular brands like Old Trapper and Jack Link's Beef Jerky available on Amazon, meat lovers might be wondering why (or whether) such a high price point is necessary.

The reason behind that intimidating price tag is threefold: Beef jerky is made with high-quality meat, it requires a lot of meat to make, and making it is a pretty involved process.

In order to dehydrate, beef jerky must be cooked down, which requires a lengthy process and a lot of meat, and jerky is typically marinated for hours to days before the drying process even begins. A large piece of meat is necessary to yield one strip of jerky once the water and fat are cooked out, and that shrinkage is responsible for the bold, ultra-condensed flavor and toothy texture jerky fans know, love, and expect. Dehydrating all that meat on a large commercial scale also requires a lot of electricity and gas, which costs money on the production end.