Bulk Up Your Next Omelet With Salty Beef Jerky
Beef jerky is delicious to snack on, but it also has a place in your line-up of go-to ingredients when you are cooking up culinary creations, especially if you are making an omelet. It may sound like an odd pairing, but they actually go well together if you think about comforting steak and eggs. Beef jerky is salty, thick, chewy, and hearty, and when you add it to a simple omelet recipe or a classic French herb omelet it transforms this favored way of making eggs into a meat lover's dream dish.
Unlike bacon which needs to be cooked before it is crumbled into an omelet, beef jerky is a convenient protein that is dried and ready to eat. So it adds that meaty and salty full-flavored hit without too much prep needed. It is not a delicate meat either, and so when you dice it or shred it, beef jerky holds its own with bags of taste. No need to worry about it falling apart when it's sauteed with onions and spices before adding in your beaten eggs and frying the whole lot up; however, it also isn't going to be tough to bite into either. Lightly sauteing it with a little butter or oil will soften it without destroying its texture or taste.
Add beef jerky to the butter
Another way to incorporate beef jerky into your omelet is to finely mince it and add it to some unsalted butter, along with garlic and whatever spices you like, to form a compound butter. You can then cook your omelet in this jerky butter for a rich-tasting beefy result. Not only will your eggs absorb all of those lovely flavors, but the bits of jerky will adhere to the surface of your omelet for a nice contrast in consistency.
When it comes to selecting your jerky, be choosy. Pick a variety that's not too chewy for starters. Then there are a lot of flavor options that range from sweet, fiery hot, savory, and tangy. Try making a sweet teriyaki jerky omelet using teriyaki jerky, stir fry veggies, and sesame oil, or if you want to spice things up, add a hot and spicy jerky to your omelet, along with some cheese which will temper the heat and give you some lovely gooey texture; throw in some caramelized onions for a touch of sweetness, too. If you need more of a kick, add in some jalapeno peppers. Of course, if you are looking for an omelet that mimics steak and eggs, use a traditional flavored jerky along with onions, peppers, and provolone cheese for more of a Philly cheesesteak vibe.