Bulk Up Your Next Omelet With Salty Beef Jerky

Beef jerky is delicious to snack on, but it also has a place in your line-up of go-to ingredients when you are cooking up culinary creations, especially if you are making an omelet. It may sound like an odd pairing, but they actually go well together if you think about comforting steak and eggs. Beef jerky is salty, thick, chewy, and hearty, and when you add it to a simple omelet recipe or a classic French herb omelet it transforms this favored way of making eggs into a meat lover's dream dish.

Unlike bacon which needs to be cooked before it is crumbled into an omelet, beef jerky is a convenient protein that is dried and ready to eat. So it adds that meaty and salty full-flavored hit without too much prep needed. It is not a delicate meat either, and so when you dice it or shred it, beef jerky holds its own with bags of taste. No need to worry about it falling apart when it's sauteed with onions and spices before adding in your beaten eggs and frying the whole lot up; however, it also isn't going to be tough to bite into either. Lightly sauteing it with a little butter or oil will soften it without destroying its texture or taste.