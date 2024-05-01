The Acidic Ingredient That Can Improve Beef Jerky

People have been making and enjoying jerky for generations because it's a convenient, protein-packed option that's perfect for on-the-go snacking. Plus, the long shelf life means you can keep a stash in your bag or car without worrying about spoilage. The best beef jerky is distinguished by its savory and spicy flavor along with its satisfying chew. And if you've been searching for a way to elevate your homemade jerky, there's a simple ingredient that can make a world of difference: vinegar.

When making beef jerky, adding vinegar to the mix helps tenderize the meat. The acidic properties of vinegar work to weaken the meat's collagen tissue, making it less tough. Collagen is what gives meat its structure, but it's also responsible for making it chewy. By breaking down some of this connective tissue, vinegar makes your jerky easier to bite into.

Beyond tenderizing, vinegar adds a burst of flavor that can make your beef jerky stand out. Its tangy edge brings a refreshing kick that balances the other seasonings in your marinade. Whether you're aiming for a hint of sweetness or a more intense tartness, vinegar is the secret ingredient that ties everything together.