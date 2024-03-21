Swap Bacon With Beef Jerky For Protein-Packed Brussels Sprouts Without The Grease

Like peanut butter and jelly or hot dogs and mustard, the duo of Brussels sprouts and bacon has earned its spot among the most iconic food pairings that simply work every time. But while you may love the smoky, meaty flavor that comes with the fried-up strips of pork, you (or your digestive system) may not be a fan of the slick coating of grease they never fail to leave behind on your vegetables.

So, if you're looking to take a break from the bacon but can't resist a protein-packed bite of meat with your Brussels, why not try swapping in some good old-fashioned beef jerky? Aside from air-frying your Brussels sprouts or roasting them with a sweet and sour balsamic glaze, incorporating the dried meat ingredient into your next serving of Brussels sprouts is a surefire way to add extra flavor and bulk to your dish, sans the puddle of grease at the bottom.

When you think about it, beef jerky actually makes for the ideal bacon substitute in more ways than one. To start, the dehydrated meat product provides the same salty, smoky, and savory punch of flavor that pairs particularly well with the earthy, nutty profile of Brussels sprouts. And though it may not have the same crunchy mouthfeel as a crisp crumble of bacon, its tender chewiness simply amps up its succulence. The best part, of course, is that it's lean, filling, and nutritious, and, as opposed to bacon, doesn't require any extra cooking (or oily frying).