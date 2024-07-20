Give Store-Bought Ramen A Smoky And Salty Boost With Beef Jerky

Store-bought instant ramen is the epitome of a lazy meal, but we still want it to taste like effort was put into the dish. Whether it's snipping green onions to add to the noodles or swirling a spoonful of miso paste into the broth, we'll try any 60-second upgrade to improve our ramen. Quickly bulking it up with protein can prove to be a little trickier, but beef jerky is the easy boost your next bowl needs.

The heartiness of beef is always welcome in ramen, but braising chunks of meat or cooking ground beef doesn't really fit into the idea of ease that store-bought instant ramen promotes. However, using beef jerky is a great way to seriously upgrade your instant ramen, even with time constraints. The ready-to-eat meat strips have a robust taste that instantly improves the store-bought meal. The saltiness adds another layer of umami to the dish while the smoky flair brings a layer of depth. In turn, the peppery broth infuses the beloved snack with its decadence.

The best part of using beef jerky is that there's no prep involved — you can add the strips as they are when you pour the hot water onto the noodles and spices, giving the beef time to imbue the broth with its flavors. You can also tear up the strips and add them to the ramen as bite-sized, chewy, savory toppers right before eating.