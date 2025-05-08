12 Foods From Buc-Ee's That You Should Avoid Completely

What started as an unassuming gas station back in the '80s has since transformed into a Texas paragon, as iconic in the state as Longhorns and barbeque. Buc-ee's is known for its sprawling, world-record-holding space, classic Southern foods and drinks, and cutesy billboards that tempt travelers with squeaky-clean bathrooms and snacks galore. Some folks travel hundreds of miles just to grace the aisles of Buc-ee's, and others stop in for lunch on a near-daily basis. Buc-ee's isn't just a gas station: It's a rite of passage for every Texan.

But it's not all beaver nuggets and tender brisket at Buc-ee's. Although it maintains an aggressively positive reputation in its home state and beyond, there are still a few unsavory food offerings here that will have you heading for the hills.

I'm a former Texas resident and regular road tripper, so I've experienced my fair share of Buc-ee's. On some visits, I indulged in the best roadside fare I've ever had, and others yielded a downright regretful snack haul. I've used my experiences snacking at Buc-ee's (plus some info from online reviews) to compile this list of avoidable eats at the chain. So, on your next Southern road trip, revel in Buc-ee's Texas-sized stores, pristine potties, and quirky attitude, but keep your guard up regarding these bottom-of-the-barrel bites.