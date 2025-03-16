16 Best Foods To Try At Your Local Renaissance Faire

Hear ye, hear ye — the season of post-Medieval revelry, historically accurate garb, and an unholy level of mead consumption is upon us. I'm talking, of course, about the Renaissance faire. The concept started back in the 1960s and has grown into a phenomenon with a cult-like following since. There are hundreds of Ren faires around the United States with the largest festivals located just outside major cities. Chances are, you won't have to travel far for some old-timey merriment.

Folks flock to the faire for the bizarre and spectacular live performances, the handmade artisan crafts, the chance to dress up in extravagant period costumes, and of course, the food. The food at Renaissance faires combines some historically accurate dishes with classic fair foods. This results in a unique, amalgamated cuisine that's very specific to these festivals, with all large festivals offering many of the same dishes.

I've spent the past 14 years working at my local Renaissance faire, including over four years spent on the road, working at large faires all over the U.S. on a full-time basis. I've made it a habit to spend my downtime scouring whichever festival I'm working, on the hunt for delicious foods. Through my hunger-fueled conquests, I've compiled this list of the best in Ren Faire meals, snacks, desserts, and treats. Use this list before your next venture to guarantee a feast at your local faire that extends far beyond the humble turkey leg.