The true origin of the Scotch egg is shrouded in mystery. There doesn't exist a singular story that all Scotch egg enthusiasts and historians can agree on, and it may be that each tale holds its own kernel of the truth. Two of the prevailing stories, which to this day find themselves still in a stalemate, claim that the Scotch was an entirely British invention.

Fortnum's, a popular London department store that dates back to the early 1700s, claims to have been the inventor of the Scotch egg due to it being available in some advertisements found in its archive. The other claim comes from William J Scott & Sons (one possible point of origin for the term "Scotch"). This was a popular restaurant in the mid-1800s, though its Scotch egg was molded with a fish paste rather than the sausage that is found in the dish today. Fortnum's claim points to an earlier point in time than William's. William's recipe is different — but Fortnum has never backed up its claims with clear evidence.

In 1809, a book by Maria Rundell called "A New System of Domestic Cookery" published a recipe for the Scotch egg, though, of course, it's a little different than the one we know today. This means that the dish was probably established in the United Kingdom sometime in the late 1700s.