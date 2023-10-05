It's Important To Consider Timing When Making Scotch Eggs

Scotch eggs are traditional British pub fare consisting of a hard-boiled egg wrapped in pork sausage with a crisp, deep-fried breadcrumb outer layer. Much like other traditional food in England, they can be quite hearty (you probably need only one), and also utterly and delectably satisfying. Cooked with care, Scotch eggs make up a protein-packed dish that can serve as a portable snack, satisfying appetizer, or light meal — an all-in-one breakfast in an ovoid-shaped flavor bomb. However, the last thing you want is to bite into this wonderfully dense ball of protein, only to be met with a powdery, overcooked egg. That's why if you're making Scotch eggs at home, it's important to consider your timing in order to get them just right.

Though they may seem like a challenge at first blush, making Scotch eggs at home is not as veiled in mystery as their origin. (Hint, they're not from Scotland. Some say they were originally called "Scotties," while others claim them to be "scotched eggs," a term whose exact translation appears to be up for some debate.) The process entails first hard boiling an egg, letting it cool, and peeling it. Then, the egg is encased in a layer of uncooked sausage before being dipped in an egg-flour mixture and breaded. Last, it's deep-fried to golden brown perfection. (Sticking it in the oven works too.)