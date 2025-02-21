5 Foods That Are 10X Better In A Bread Bowl

Serving and eating foods out of a bread bowl is certainly nothing new. The fascinating origin story of bread bowls dates back to medieval Europe, when thick soups and stews were first served inside of a hollowed-out loaf of bread. And the first commercially-sold bread bowls were attributed to an Irish nobleman in the early 15th century. Whether as a novelty or out of necessity, a bread bowl remains a tried and true vessel for a wide variety of warming soups, and even the ubiquitous spinach and artichoke dip. But there are other foods that will be perfect when served this way, whether in a large sourdough boule or in individual little rolls.

Think of your favorite foods that you enjoy alongside a warm, crusty slice of bread, and you get the idea — simply break off the pieces of bread directly from the bowl as you eat. And depending on the dishes and flavor profiles, you can think outside of the box when it comes to what kind of bread to use instead of the traditional sourdough. Seeded breads, pretzel rolls, pumpernickel or rye loaves, and even gluten-free breads made from alternative grains such as spelt work wonderfully as containers for serving and eating your favorite meals. Here are a few tasty suggestions to get your ideas flowing.