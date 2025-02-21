5 Foods That Are 10X Better In A Bread Bowl
Serving and eating foods out of a bread bowl is certainly nothing new. The fascinating origin story of bread bowls dates back to medieval Europe, when thick soups and stews were first served inside of a hollowed-out loaf of bread. And the first commercially-sold bread bowls were attributed to an Irish nobleman in the early 15th century. Whether as a novelty or out of necessity, a bread bowl remains a tried and true vessel for a wide variety of warming soups, and even the ubiquitous spinach and artichoke dip. But there are other foods that will be perfect when served this way, whether in a large sourdough boule or in individual little rolls.
Think of your favorite foods that you enjoy alongside a warm, crusty slice of bread, and you get the idea — simply break off the pieces of bread directly from the bowl as you eat. And depending on the dishes and flavor profiles, you can think outside of the box when it comes to what kind of bread to use instead of the traditional sourdough. Seeded breads, pretzel rolls, pumpernickel or rye loaves, and even gluten-free breads made from alternative grains such as spelt work wonderfully as containers for serving and eating your favorite meals. Here are a few tasty suggestions to get your ideas flowing.
Stews are great in a bread bowl
A hearty beef and vegetable stew is a no-brainer for serving inside a bowl of crusty bread, but don't limit yourself to this dish alone; there are other tasty options you can serve in such a way. For instance, try a creamy chicken stew for a different take on a pot pie. Think of recipes that include regional or international flavors, such as a traditional Louisiana-style gumbo or etouffee, a chunky Hungarian goulash, or go with a San Francisco classic: seafood cioppino inside a sourdough loaf.
For something completely different, a Mexican pork and chile stew would be an absolute hit, especially if you can find a loaf of bread made partially with corn flour or masa. Of course, there are plenty of vegetarian stews that would not only look beautiful in a bread bowl but will actually benefit from being served in one. Try this Middle Eastern inspired spicy harissa eggplant stew, for instance, in a bread studded with roasted garlic or herbs like rosemary for a superb flavorful combo.
Loaded chili is even heartier in a bread bowl
Few things are as warming and satisfying as a proper bowl of loaded chili, and when served inside a bread bowl, you have a comfort-food classic waiting to happen. Chili is one of those easy set-it-and-forget-it recipes that is both inexpensive to make and extremely versatile. You can use coarsely chopped or ground beef, turkey, chicken, venison and other game meats, or a combination of a few of them, or you can keep it 100% vegetarian with excellent results. Once you find a recipe and spice mix to elevate your chili — whether store-bought or homemade — the rest is just all about patience and simmering.
You can make the chili in the slow cooker, then place it in the bread bowl and top it with chopped onion and shredded cheddar and stick it in the oven until the bread heats up and the cheddar melts. Top it with anything you like: sour cream, pickled jalapeños, more onions, or whatever you prefer. For a cool Texas twist, line the bottom of the bread with Fritos to make a version of Frito pie, just be sure to omit the beans because that's a felony in the Lone Star State. The Fritos will help to keep the bread from getting too soggy while providing a super crunchy texture on the bottom. Yum.
Use a bread bowl to serve your favorite salad
A salad might not be the first thing you think of serving in a bread bowl, but why not go for it? There are lots of options to present and eat a variety of salads this way. When it comes to fresh salads, the crisp, crunchy vegetables will contrasts beautifully with the soft texture of the bread, which in turn will absorb any extra dressing so that you can enjoy the last few flavorful bites instead of leaving a pool of sauce in the bottom of a plate. Think about how fabulously this will work with a Greek salad with a zesty lemon vinaigrette or a Cobb salad with a creamy blue cheese dressing.
If you are a fan of Caesar salads, the bread bowl can take the place of the croutons; simply line the inside of the bowl with shredded Parmesan and bake until it becomes a beautiful golden crust, let it cool slightly, then add the salad. You can even top it with grilled chicken or salmon for a fully satisfying and healthy meal.
Speaking of chicken, you can also fill the bread bowl with your favorite crisp and creamy chicken salad or tuna salad recipe, pulling bits off of the bread to accompany rather than surround the salad in bread, like a sandwich. This is a great idea to serve at a picnic or tailgate and share with friends or that special someone.
Try queso and other hot cheese dips in a bread bowl
Most people will agree here: One of the most deliciously comforting snacks is a bowl of hot, melty cheese dip. And you can elevate it to legendary status by serving your favorite queso or fondue recipe inside of a hot bread bowl. Imagine a savory loaf of jalapeño-cheddar bread filled with a spicy, creamy queso. No more trying to scrape the bowl with a tortilla chip when the queso is all but gone; you can just tear off pieces of the bread soaked in the cheesy goodness. A pumpernickel loaf would be a lovely and delicious container for a classic cheese fondue, using skewers of forks to dip cubed vegetables, fruit, or ham while tearing off the bread and dipping as the fondue disappears. Or use a pretzel roll for a German style beer cheese or a clever version of a Welsh rarebit for breakfast or lunch.
For this, you want to make the recipe for the melty cheese dip in a slow cooker or on the stovetop in a double boiler while you heat up the bread in a low temperature oven. Pour the cheese mixture into the hot bread bowl just before serving, and garnish with whatever you like. This will also work wonderfully in individual little rolls as a first course for a fun, casual dinner.
Bake eggs for breakfast in individual bread bowls
Here's a way to elevate your next brunch: serve baked eggs inside individual bread bowls. Aside from looking adorable on a buffet table, these little morsels will save you a ton of time and are incredibly customizable. Simply buy a variety of small bread rolls, hollow them out, and add your ingredients directly into the holes. Place on a cookie tray or sheet pan and bake in the oven until the eggs are cooked to your desired temperature. That's it! You can follow just about any recipe for baked eggs, substituting the ramekins or muffin tins for the hollowed-out bread rolls.
An everything-seasoning roll would be fantastic for a shakshuka style bake, and a rye bread bowl would be perfect for a Scandinavian-inspired egg scramble with smoked salmon and chives. Use the bread bowls instead of a casserole dish for this easy cheesy bacon egg bake, or go a step further and serve them topped with hollandaise sauce for a unique twist on eggs Benedict. For a couple of vegetarian options, you can try these baked eggs with spinach and leeks or a spicy take on migas for a super easy, super cute, and super impressive all-in-one breakfast or brunch.