Spicy Harissa Eggplant Stew Recipe

Stews are a go-to meal in many cultures, and the use of eggplant in stew is a brilliant idea due to the vegetable's heartiness, versatility, and ability to absorb any flavors you cook with it. Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African cuisines, in particular, have a rich tradition of incorporating eggplant into slowly cooked dishes that are satisfyingly savory with no meat necessary. Case in point: this spicy harissa eggplant stew by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn.

"There is always a pot of stew or soup on the stove simmering at my house during the winter months," Hahn says. "I like to incorporate a huge variety of vegetables in my diet, and stews are a great way to get different veggies all in one dish." This recipe features harissa, a North African staple made from chile peppers, garlic, olive oil, and various spices, creating a spicy and aromatic paste that adds a fiery kick to the mild eggplant.