Lentil Fattoush Salad With Mint Dressing Recipe

There's something extremely satisfying about making a fresh salad bursting with crisp and crunchy produce and a fresh herb dressing. This lentil fattoush salad with mint dressing is a twist on the traditional Middle Eastern salad, which is known for its fresh and vibrant flavors. The addition of lentils here makes this salad perfect for a meal or as a hearty side dish.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "If you have ever grown mint in your garden you know it grows abundantly, so I love to use it frequently in my cooking. Blending it with the other dressing ingredients gives you a freshness you just won't get in a bottled dressing. This is restaurant quality at its finest."

Read on to learn how to make this delicious and fresh salad. Once you know how to make the dressing you can use it in other ways, like as a sauce for fish or chicken, a topper for a buddha bowl, or a sauce for a roasted vegetables-stuffed pita.