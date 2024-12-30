The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Chili Verde

Pork in chili verde is a staple in many Mexican households, where it's known as puerco en salsa verde. The dish is also a classic in the cuisine of New Mexico, with the state's famous green chiles taking the place of the tomatillos used in the Mexican version. Both recipes are delicious, filling, and excellent on a cold day to warm up the body and soul.

Advertisement

As this is the season for cooking and enjoying such a dish, Tasting Table chatted with Marc Marrone, Executive Chef at Arriba Abajo Rooftop Cantina in Austin, Texas, to find out what cut of pork is best to use on the dish. "Pork cushion or shoulder is my favorite for this", he told us. Since pork shoulder is the best cut to use in making a rich stew, it makes sense that the same would work for a green chile-based stew.

A pork shoulder consists of three individual cuts: The picnic shoulder, the butt (also known as Boston butt), and the cushion, a triangle-shaped cut on the side of the shoulder. It's a lean muscle with less fat and more connective tissue compared to the other pork shoulder cuts, but pork cushion is flavorful and lends itself perfectly for stewing. In a tangy, spicy sauce made with tomatillos and green chiles, it turns into a thing of beauty, with a warm heat that counteracts the richness of the meat, creating a balanced and satisfying cold weather dish.

Advertisement