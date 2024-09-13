Cook Pork Tenderloin In Tomatillo Sauce For A Mexican Food Twist
When thinking about pork tenderloin, we imagine a perfectly seasoned, succulent whole roast cooked to medium, perhaps served with mashed potatoes and veggies for a Sunday dinner. But if you're ready to give pork tenderloin a flavorful Mexican twist, try cooking it in a tangy, spicy, and flavorful tomatillo salsa verde. Known as carne de puerco en salsa verde, this is a traditional dish enjoyed in homes across the country, served simply with black beans, rice, and hot corn tortillas to sop up every bit of the sauce. It's easy to make, filling, and satisfying, with the acidity of the tomatillos balancing the rich flavor of the pork.
You can start with a basic salsa verde recipe such as this one, leaving out the avocado and adjusting the heat to your liking. You can make it as spicy as you want — or not spicy at all — by leaving out the chilis. In Mexico, the recipe is also made without blending the sauce ingredients, adding them diced to cook in the pork fat until they melt and form a chunky sauce. Since tomatillos are rich in pectin, the sauce thickens naturally and beautifully. Traditionally, pork spare ribs cut into bite-sized pieces are cooked this way since they are less expensive, but cubed tenderloin, or even pork leg or butt, are easier and less messy to eat since they are boneless.
Tips to make the best pork with tomatillo salsa
To make sure the pork is fork-tender, Mexican cooks boil the chunks first in plenty of salted water. This is especially important if using bone-in pork. Once tender, but not cooked all the way, you want to drain the pork, reserving the broth. In a large Dutch oven or heavy pot, brown the pork on all sides with a little oil until they are caramelized and nicely browned. Remove the pork and add the salsa to that same pot so it fries and seasons a bit, then add the pork and enough broth so it simmers nicely. At this point you can add cubed potatoes or zucchini, if you want. Cover and simmer until meat and veggies are tender.
If you want to leave the tenderloin whole for a fancier presentation, Rick Bayless suggests browning it whole in lard (or oil if you prefer) on all sides, then setting it aside on a platter and using the same pot to cook the sauce as explained before. When the sauce is done, place the loin back in the sauce and braise until cooked through. Let it rest before slicing, and serve topped with the sauce. You can serve this dish the traditional way, or as a saucy filling for tacos. Either way, you will have a dinnertime winner.