Cook Pork Tenderloin In Tomatillo Sauce For A Mexican Food Twist

When thinking about pork tenderloin, we imagine a perfectly seasoned, succulent whole roast cooked to medium, perhaps served with mashed potatoes and veggies for a Sunday dinner. But if you're ready to give pork tenderloin a flavorful Mexican twist, try cooking it in a tangy, spicy, and flavorful tomatillo salsa verde. Known as carne de puerco en salsa verde, this is a traditional dish enjoyed in homes across the country, served simply with black beans, rice, and hot corn tortillas to sop up every bit of the sauce. It's easy to make, filling, and satisfying, with the acidity of the tomatillos balancing the rich flavor of the pork.

You can start with a basic salsa verde recipe such as this one, leaving out the avocado and adjusting the heat to your liking. You can make it as spicy as you want — or not spicy at all — by leaving out the chilis. In Mexico, the recipe is also made without blending the sauce ingredients, adding them diced to cook in the pork fat until they melt and form a chunky sauce. Since tomatillos are rich in pectin, the sauce thickens naturally and beautifully. Traditionally, pork spare ribs cut into bite-sized pieces are cooked this way since they are less expensive, but cubed tenderloin, or even pork leg or butt, are easier and less messy to eat since they are boneless.