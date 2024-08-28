The Differences You Should Know Between Tomatoes And Tomatillos

Perhaps the best-known, most widely used member of the nightshade family, tomatoes are very familiar to most of us, despite there being over 10,000 varieties of this edible seeded fruit. From small, sweet cherry, celano, and black pearl to big beefsteak and gigantomo varieties, with various shapes, colors, and sizes in between, we know a tomato when we see one.

They are enjoyed in every major world cuisine today, but that was not always the case. Ancient Mesoamerican civilizations like the Maya and Aztecs had domesticated them before they made their way across the Atlantic in the 1500s in the hands of explorer Hernán Cortéz, who brought some seeds home to Europe. However, people associated nightshades with narcotics and hallucinogens in ancient Europe owing to poisonous examples like belladonna. Therefore, it took tomatoes almost 200 years to be accepted in European countries, where they were known as poison apples and thought to be dangerous if eaten. Slowly the name changed to love apple in England and golden apple in Italy (hence the Italian name pomodoro), and began to be eaten in Spain and European colonies in Africa.

Interestingly, tomatoes did not come into the United States by land via Mexico but were brought by the Spanish to Georgia and by the British through Caribbean trade in the 1700s. By the 1880s, they were widely incorporated into Italian cuisine with the invention of pizza, and the rest is history.