Roasted Tomatillos Make For A Sweeter Salsa Without Added Sugar

Despite meaning "little tomato" in Spanish, tomatillos are a far cry from the juicy, sweet, umami-rich tomatoes we throw on salads and sandwiches raw. Instead, tomatillos are ultra-tart, dense, and highly acidic fruits best enjoyed when incorporated into sauces, soups, curries, and chutneys. As a staple crop in Mexico, tomatillos are the star ingredient in salsa verde which is an essential condiment to accompany any dish, from chilaquiles to enchiladas.

While tomatillos can be integrated raw into a sauce, most salsa verde recipes boil or roast them to add depth of flavor and texture. While boiling them imparts moisture and tempers their tartness, roasting tomatillos is the most effective way to achieve a sweeter salsa without added sugar. Roasting is one of the best ways to extract sweet notes from otherwise tart, savory, or bitter vegetables because it brings about caramelization, a process that concentrates their natural sugars.

Roasting a tomatillo transforms its ultra-acidic, sour taste into a trifecta of sweet, sour, and toasted flavors. Plus, the high and dry heat will also tenderize their pulp, making it easier to break them down into a juicy yet cohesive consistency. Plus, you can roast tomatillos along with all the other common salsa verde ingredients like onions, garlic, and chilies for the ultimate flavor upgrade.