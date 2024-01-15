Why You Should Soak Tomatillos Before Making Tamales De Rajas

In Mexico, rajas con queso, or chilies and cheese, are among the most popular and common types of tamales sold by street vendors and prepared by families for Christmas celebrations. These vegetarian corn masa tamales are stuffed with strips of roasted peppers and a melty white cheese like Oaxaca or panela, wrapped in corn husks to accentuate the savory flavor of the nixtamalized masa. Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn upgrades a traditional tamal de rajas recipe by adding yet another Mexican native ingredient: Tomatillos.

While incorporating this tart and delicious fruit into a tamale is easy enough, soaking them should be the first step in their preparation. Meaning "little tomato" in Spanish, tomatillos may appear to be smaller versions of the green tomatoes you'll see in Southern cuisine, but they are a completely different species. Tomatillos are smaller, harder, denser, and much sourer than green tomatoes. Another key difference is that they come wrapped in husks. These husks adhere to the skin of the tomatillo through a sticky, sappy substance that also traps dirt and dust as they grow on the vine.

Soaking the tomatillos will facilitate the removal of the husk and the sticky substance while also ridding the tomatillos of any residual dirt or grit. They only need to soak for a few minutes in hot water to loosen the husks and disintegrate the sticky residue. For good measure, run them under cool water to shed any stubborn pieces of grit.