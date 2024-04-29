12 Best Cherry Tomato Recipes

Cherry tomatoes — like all tomatoes — signify the beauty of the summer's bounty. Sweet and acidic, they burst with juice when popped whole in the mouth, seemingly capturing sunshine in a bite. As such, they're typically left as unadorned as possible, simply split and tossed about a salad or perched atop a crackling slice of crostini. But cherry tomatoes — which are different from grape tomatoes — also perform ably in a number of cooked dishes, adding their concentrated flavor and understated beauty to everything from pasta to frittatas.

Of course, summer no longer holds tomatoes, cherry or not, in its grip. A wide and fine variety of the nightshades can be found throughout the year at most grocers. Red, yellow, orange, and even green cherry tomatoes can be deployed to add the essence of summer and splashes of color to meals year-round. It is important, though, to know which types are worthwhile and which come up short. The best have abundant flavor, a snappy, but yielding skin, and firm (not mealy) flesh. Once you've landed on one you like, take a package home and try them in a few of the dishes listed below, some of Tasting Table's best cherry tomato recipes, and decide just what type fits your palate best.