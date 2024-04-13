Fried Polenta Frittata With Cherry Tomato Sauce Recipe

Frittata is renowned for its ease of preparation and versatility, and it has become a delicious canvas for transforming leftover cheese, vegetables, or meats. What's more, all of the ingredients are combined and baked in the oven for less hands-on cooking time. In this dish, recipe developer Tess Le Moing fries leftover polenta in a non-stick pan until it's nicely charred before it's baked with the eggs. The dish is served with a quick homemade tomato sauce and pesto to elevate this simple frittata.

Ready in 40 minutes, this dish is great presented as a brunch centerpiece or perfect for a light meal served with a side salad. Leftovers can be easily stored in the refrigerator wrapped in aluminum foil or stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days. When you're ready to enjoy it again, a quick reheat in a 250-degree oven or 2 minutes in the microwave restores the creamy interior, ensuring that every bite remains as delightful as the first.