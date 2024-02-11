Caprese Frittata With Arugula Recipe
The Caprese salad is a classic menu item that will likely be found as a starter in many Italian restaurants. This holy trinity of tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil is a wonderfully simple and wildly delicious flavor combination, which perfectly encapsulates the Italian style of cuisine that celebrates fresh, high-quality ingredients.
This Caprese frittata with arugula recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a great way to celebrate these fresh, bright flavors in a more substantial dish. The tomatoes are slow-roasted in the oven to make them delightfully rich and sweet. These are combined with chopped fresh basil and thick slices of mozzarella in a rich egg and cream mixture before the whole thing is oven-baked to perfection. Finished off with peppery arugula and basil oil, this recipe is satisfying and full of flavor.
Although the frittata is often compared to its pastry-encased cousin the quiche, a frittata is lighter and less fussy due to the lack of pastry, which also makes it gluten-free. It is perfect to enjoy as a breakfast, brunch, or lunch and can be served on its own but makes a satisfying light dinner with other simple sides such as potatoes or salad.
Gather the ingredients for this Caprese frittata with arugula recipe
To begin this Caprese frittata with arugula recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want cherry tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, dried basil, dried oregano, salt and pepper. You will additionally need eggs, cream, fresh basil, mozzarella, arugula, and basil oil.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 250 F.
Step 2: Prepare the tomatoes
Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and place them into a large baking tray.
Step 3: Add oil and herbs
Drizzle the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil, add the garlic cloves, dried basil, dried oregano, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 4: Slow roast the tomatoes
Slow roast the tomatoes in the oven for 2 ½ hours.
Step 5: Increase the oven temperature
Remove the tomatoes from the oven, set them to one side, and turn the oven up to 375 F.
Step 6: Whisk the eggs and cream
Whisk the eggs and the cream together in a large bowl, along with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
Step 7: Add the basil and tomatoes
Mix in the chopped fresh basil and half of the slow-roasted tomatoes.
Step 8: Begin the frittata
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan, and then pour in the egg mixture.
Step 9: Add the mozarella
Allow the frittata mixture to cook for a few minutes until the edges are just set, before topping with the mozzarella.
Step 10: Bake the frittata
Transfer the frittata to the oven and let it cook for 10 minutes until the top is golden and the middle of the frittata is just a little wobbly.
Step 11: Serve the frittata
Top the frittata with the remaining slow-roasted tomatoes and the arugula, and drizzle with the basil oil before serving.
How can this Caprese frittata with arugula recipe be adapted?
The classic combination of tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil is a match made in heaven and makes a delicious vegetarian frittata. but this recipe can be adapted depending on what you have on hand or to account for any individual preferences or dietary needs. To make this Caprese frittata dairy-free, you can simply omit the mozzarella, or use a dairy-free cheese alternative, and swap out the cream for a soy or almond-based version, or even a dairy-free milk.
To play around with the flavors of this Caprese frittata, you could try substituting the roasted tomatoes for fresh tomatoes for a quicker dish (just be careful this doesn't make the frittata soggy), heritage tomatoes for a beautiful array of colors, or even a sun-dried tomato variety to add an even deeper tomato flavor. You could try adding different fresh herbs alongside the basil, such as thyme or oregano. While mozzarella is the traditional Caprese ingredient, you could swap this out for a ball of fresh burrata served on top of the frittata once it is baked.
Finally, for any meat lovers out there, bacon makes a wonderful addition to this dish. Simply chop it up and then fry it before adding it to the cream and egg mixture along with the basil and tomatoes.
How can this Caprese frittata be stored?
If you have any leftovers it is important to store your Caprese frittata properly so that you can continue to enjoy it safely. When the frittata has cooled to room temperature, you will want to make sure it is thoroughly covered or transfer it to an airtight container before placing it into the fridge. Here it can be safely stored for 3 to 4 days. Store the arugula topping separately to keep it at its freshest and most flavorful.
This frittata can also be frozen, making it an ideal dish to cook ahead to be enjoyed at a later date for a delicious breakfast, brunch, or lunch. Again, the cooled frittata should be well-wrapped or stored in an airtight container before being transferred to the freezer. It is also a good idea to precut the frittata into individual portions and to label the container with the date it was frozen. This frittata can be stored in the freezer for 2 to 3 months and should be slowly defrosted overnight in the fridge before being reheated and consumed.
|Calories per Serving
|442
|Total Fat
|36.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|416.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|660.0 mg
|Protein
|20.8 g