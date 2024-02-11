Caprese Frittata With Arugula Recipe

The Caprese salad is a classic menu item that will likely be found as a starter in many Italian restaurants. This holy trinity of tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil is a wonderfully simple and wildly delicious flavor combination, which perfectly encapsulates the Italian style of cuisine that celebrates fresh, high-quality ingredients.

This Caprese frittata with arugula recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a great way to celebrate these fresh, bright flavors in a more substantial dish. The tomatoes are slow-roasted in the oven to make them delightfully rich and sweet. These are combined with chopped fresh basil and thick slices of mozzarella in a rich egg and cream mixture before the whole thing is oven-baked to perfection. Finished off with peppery arugula and basil oil, this recipe is satisfying and full of flavor.

Although the frittata is often compared to its pastry-encased cousin the quiche, a frittata is lighter and less fussy due to the lack of pastry, which also makes it gluten-free. It is perfect to enjoy as a breakfast, brunch, or lunch and can be served on its own but makes a satisfying light dinner with other simple sides such as potatoes or salad.