Sheet-Pan Caprese Chicken Gnocchi Recipe

The Italian dish caprese salad is simple and timeless. The delicious combination of ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil is a testament to the Italian tradition of allowing great ingredients to shine without much else added. While this easy salad can be served in its traditional form, there are so many ways to take the flavor combination and apply it to other dishes. We love to eat caprese sandwiches or caprese tortellini salads, not to mention pizzas and flatbreads.

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes, try this sheet-pan caprese chicken gnocchi. Created by recipe developer Taylor Murray, this dinner could be just the thing to break you out of your weeknight meal rut without compromising on taste or nutrition. The recipe is endlessly adaptable, as well, and can be adjusted to suit any taste or dietary preference.