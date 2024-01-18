The Best Cut Of Meat For Rich Pork Stew

As an avowed trencherman who loves a hearty stew, I have spent countless hours experimenting with various cuts of pork in pursuit of the ultimate rich and flavorful pot of goodness. Though many cuts perform ably, my culinary journey has made one thing abundantly clear: When it comes to creating a truly decadent pork stew, there's no cut quite like the pork shoulder.

The magic lies in the web of fat and connective tissue within the pork shoulder. This cut boasts a rich marbling that not only adds a depth of flavor but also contributes to the luxurious richness and body of the stew. As the pork shoulder simmers, the fat slowly renders, infusing the broth with a savory essence and unparalleled unctuousness. The connective tissue, often overlooked, breaks down during the slow-cooking process, adding a luscious, melt-in-your-mouth texture to the stew.

While other cuts may seem like the right call, few have the total package of attributes of pork shoulder. Despite its name, tenderloin is far too lean for a stew, becoming dry despite the moist environment. Pork belly, on the other hand, is exceedingly fatty and lacks enough connective tissue for the proper consistency. As such, the depth and complexity of taste achieved with pork shoulder stand unparalleled, making it the unequivocal top choice for those seeking a truly satisfying stew.