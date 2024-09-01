A Chef Shares The 10 Absolute Best Soups To Serve In A Bread Bowl

Is there anything more comforting than a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter day? Well, ditch that boring bowl for a bread bowl. Now, you have a truly hearty comfort meal.

"A bread bowl is an essentially a round loaf of bread with the top cut off and the inside hollowed out to create a bowl-like shape," says Nic Vanderbeeken, the executive chef at Apéritif Restaurant. "It's designed to hold soup, making it an edible vessel that contributes to the dish in both flavor and texture."

While you can pair soup and a non-edible bowl relatively easily, it's important to pay attention to the type of soup you serve in a bread bowl – especially considering you can eat the bowl afterward. Generally speaking, as chef Vanderbeeken notes, "hearty, thick soups" help prevent a soggy bread bowl. But since this soup category is so vast, we had to get his advice on the best types of soup for serving in a bread bowl.