Thick And Creamy Soup Is Key For Preventing A Soggy Bread Bowl

Yes, you may love the taste of grandma's soothing chicken noodles, but brothier soups will soak into the bread's soft, doughy center faster, and leave you with a soggy mess before you're done eating. To preserve your precious bread bowl, opt instead for creamy creations, which will take longer to soak in. After all, you'll need enough time to slurp your soup and break off and dip the crusty edges before the bread starts to fall apart.

Although this tip may sound limiting, worry not — there are plenty of soups and stews that will meet your bread bowl needs. If you're craving something rich and cheesy, try this classic broccoli cheddar soup, which calls for a thick base of milk and cheese. For a robust meal sure to stick to your bones and delight your taste buds, look no further than this comforting cream of potato recipe, which uses potatoes and heavy cream to create a hearty stew. Even decadent clam chowders and meaty chilis can be perfectly paired with your crusty bread bowl.

Of course, any sort of liquid component will eventually degrade the doughy middle, so if you're hoping to finish your soup and scrape up some of the moist, flavor-soaked bread that remains, you might want to opt for a smaller serving size that takes less time to finish. The last thing you want is the bottom of your bowl giving out in the middle of dinner.