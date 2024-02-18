Here's Why Smoked Turkey Legs At The Fair Taste Like Pork

Among the cotton candy, funnel cake, deep fried Oreos, and churros that are staples at fairgrounds across the country, smoked turkey legs remain one of the most iconic and beloved fair foods you can get. Deliciously salty and brimming with umami flavor, they're hard not to love. But while munching away at the succulent, meat, you wouldn't be alone if you find yourself wondering why the hefty treat tastes suspiciously like pork.

There certainly are similarities. A smoked turkey leg has a similar crumbly, brown skin like ham, the same pink flesh, and the same savory, sweetness as ham. Despite all the similarities, though, the turkey leg is just that — turkey. However, there is a scientific reason behind the two meats' resemblance: Both smoked turkey and ham are cured in the same way, yielding their corresponding flavors.

The meats are steeped in a solution of both salt and sodium nitrate, as well as a blend of various seasonings. The sodium nitrate is responsible for the ham-pink color of the turkey, as well as the smoother texture it acquires. This curing process effectively preserves it, allowing you to eat it as is. However, the turkey legs typically go on to be smoked, sealing in the flavor while giving them a richer taste. Meanwhile, ham isn't always smoked post-curing, so the flavors won't share the same complexity as its smoked counterparts.