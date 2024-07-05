The Disputed Origins Of Kettle Corn

For many, the sweet and salty flavors of kettle corn evoke childhood memories of fairs and festivals spent snacking on the treat. Even if you don't have that nostalgic connection to kettle corn, you've likely tried the crunchy popcorn at least once in your life. No matter which camp you're in, the question remains: Where was this snack invented hundreds of years ago?

Popcorn walked so kettle corn could run — to dig into the history of kettle corn, we must travel back to Mexico to the origins of popcorn over 5,600 years ago. Corn had been cultivated for years in this region, and one of its earliest iterations was popping. Popcorn was a staple food here used for both nutrition and performance (in the form of accessories). Eventually, European explorers brought the food back across the ocean and, over time, the snack made its way East; this is where the divide in history begins.

Some say that kettle corn was invented by the Dutch in the 17th century, while others claim its birthplace as 18th century Germany. Definitive facts are elusive, but kettle corn came out the same either way. At the time, kettle corn was usually cooked over an open flame in leftover lard (not butter or oil) and was sweetened with honey, molasses, and sometimes sugar. Traditionally, the kernels were popped in a cast iron kettle (hence the name) or a Dutch oven.