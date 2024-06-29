21 Classic Fair Foods, Ranked Worst To Best

Summer is the time for a lot of things: sitting by the beach, hiking outdoors, and, of course, going to a fair. Not only are fairs a great opportunity to release your inner child by riding on roller coasters and shooting balloon darts, but there's also an opportunity to indulge in copious amounts of fair food.

"Fair food" encompasses a wide umbrella of dishes, but they all tend to have a couple things in common: They're over-the-top, often fried, and may not be the healthiest foods on the planet. But, as someone who grew up showing livestock at fairs and visiting them in my free time, I've come to appreciate the diversity of fair food, as well as the creativity that goes into making these dishes.

I've created a ranking of some of the best and worst food and drink options at the fair, based on factors like novelty and creativity, and how easy each is to eat while exploring everything the fair has to offer. It's important to note that there is a regional component behind fair cuisine, so not all of these items may be found at your local fairgrounds.